75-year-old sought over hit and run and knife threat

Paphos police are looking for a 75-year-old man in connection with a hit and run where he allegedly threatened a much younger man with a knife.

According to the police, the suspect was involved in a traffic accident with the vehicle of a 25-year-old man around 7pm on Thursday on Lemonas – Amargetis street.

Both drivers stopped, and the younger man, who was with his girlfriend, suggested they should wait for the insurance companies.

The older man refused to stay at the scene of the accident and a fight broke out during which he threatened the younger man with a knife.

The suspect then fled the scene by driving recklessly near the couple.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the 75-year-old man. He is wanted for reckless driving, carrying a knife, threat, assault and causing a traffic accident and leaving the scene.

 



