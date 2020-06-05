June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Childhood – a symbol of life and the future, by A. G. Leventis Gallery

By CM Guest Columnist08

Despina Christofidou, Archives Assistant:

“This little boy, with his fringe and the almond-shaped eyes, is wearing the typical French children’s outfit of the early 20th century. The boy is the artist’s child Jean, who is staring at us, with an intense and strict gaze. He is seated on his mechanical horse, which was an early type of tricycle. From the late 19th to the 20th century, the mechanical horse, was a beloved children’s toy but also, a luxury to own.

The artist Dimitrios Galanis, demonstrates his advanced etching skills by using variety and gradation in his etched lines. Thus, it creates an effect of a multilayered space, in which the background looks like a theatrical stage. Jean and his toy are in the spotlight.”

Dimitrios Galanis (1879-1966)
Child on Mechanical Horse
drypoint etching and aquatint on paper



Related posts

Schumann, Symphony no. 2, Cyprus Sympony Orchestra, Bachmann 1/2

CM Guest Columnist

Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann (pt. 2/2)

CM Guest Columnist

Porcelain figures by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Felix Mendelssohn: „Trumpet“ Overture; Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann

Maria Gregory

Childhood by A.G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Jean-Baptiste Pater (1695 – 1736) | Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign