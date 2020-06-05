June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: health guidelines for reopening libraries

By Staff Reporter00

Books and other material returned to libraries should be placed somewhere where people and staff have no access for 72 hours as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, according to a health protocol issued on Friday.

The protocol provides the guidelines for the reopening of libraries, which had been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Apart from the basic hygiene measures, the guidelines said where possible borrowing and returning material should be contactless. If not, individuals should follow the personal hygiene guidelines and wash their hands.

Returned books, CDs, and other material should be placed in an area where the public and staff should not have access for 72 hours before they are returned to the shelves, the protocol said.

Users should not have access to the shelves and request assistance from staff. Staff should use disposable gloves and a mask in every contact with library material.

Other measures include adjusting the opening hours to better serve the public but taking into account health and safety.

Restrictions will also be imposed in the number of people using the library in line with the area of the buildings.

Areas used by the public must be specified so that they are disinfected daily and perhaps different hours should be set for members and the general public.

 



Staff Reporter

