June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Swimming pools open as Cyprus enters third phase of relaxation measures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
Strict protocols are in place as swimming pools reopen

Swimming pools opened to the public on Friday as Cyprus entered the third phase of easing restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.
Very strict protocols are in place related to the quality of the water, the disinfection of all public spaces and changing rooms, self-protection measures for visitors and the guidelines to be followed if a Covid-19 case is detected.
The third phase, the cabinet decided on June 3, will last until June 24, and not July 14 as under the original plan.
Starting on June 9, Cyprus is reopening malls, airports, ports facilitating cruise ships, the interior areas of restaurants and hotels, theatres and open-air cinemas. Sport championships are also resuming, without the presence of spectators.
At the same time kindergartens and nurseries, along with children’s clubs, outdoor playgrounds, all-day summer and public schools are also opening their doors.
On June 13, casinos are permitted to reopen, along with dance schools, boxing/ kickboxing schools, gyms, theme parks, waterparks and amusement parks.
No final decisions have been taken regarding the fourth phase, apart from that theatres and indoor cinemas will open at the beginning of August.

 



