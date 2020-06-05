June 5, 2020

Deal signed for first phase of Limassol–Saittas motorway

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos during the signing of the deal on Friday (PIO)

The contract for the construction of phase A1 of the Limassol–Saittas motorway was signed on Friday.

The deal was signed at the transport ministry by the department of public works with the contractor, Cyfield Construction Ltd for €26.12m plus VAT.

Works will start in September and the first phase is expected to be completed in 30 months.

Phase A1 is the section from Polemidia to Palodia, from the Palais de Sport to the Palodia exit, and is approximately 3.6 kilometres long.

The motorway will have four lanes.

The project includes a secondary road network of seven kilometres, four roundabouts, and overpass, and underground passage and supporting walls.

Bids were invited on March 14, 2019 and submitted on June 28, 2019.

After their evaluation, the successful bidder was awarded but then an appeal was lodged with the tenders review authority, delaying the signing of the contract and the start of the project.

In total, the Limassol–Saittas highway will be about 22.5 kilometres long. Two more phases will have to be constructed before it is completed, for which studies are being prepared.

Phase A2 is the 8-kilometre long stretch from Palodia to Alassa. This part is expected to cost €66 million plus VAT.

Phase B, from Alassa to Saittas, has a length of 10.8 kilometres and is priced at €75 million plus VAT.



