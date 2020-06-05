June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

€47,000 stolen from Paphos holiday home

By Staff Reporter00

Police are investigating the theft of €47,000 from a holiday home in Paphos.

The owners reported the money was stolen while they were abroad. While they were absent friends checked on the house and found the cash had been taken.

Two people employed by the owners are suspects in the case and are wanted by police.

 



