June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elam bid to have crossings closed until a Cyprus solution shot down at plenum  

By Andria Kades00
Photo; Christos Theodorides

An overwhelming majority in parliament on Friday shut down a proposal by nationalist party Elam seeking to close the crossings until the Cyprus problem is resolved.

The proposal was rejected with 35 votes against the idea, two votes in favour and two which abstained.

More later



