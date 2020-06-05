June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five bus companies protest over ‘scandalous’ tender process

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Bus drivers outside the Philoxenia conference centre (Chirstos Theodorides)

Drivers from five bus companies held a demonstration outside the temporary building of the House of Representatives on Friday morning in protest over the tender procedures that awarded their routes to the MLKP consortium.

More than 100 buses from Osea, Yperastika, Osypa, Emel and Zenon bus companies are taking part in the demo outside the Philoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia.

The purpose, according to the organisers, is “to denounce the scandalous public tender process”.

In a joint written statement, the companies Osea and Intercity protested that the tender was given to others for reasons of specific financial interests while they were excluded from the public tender.

The companies that the successful tender, MLKP consortium, had prepared and submitted the required business plan for the transfer and implementation of the contract on its own and not via an experienced auditing firm and an independent approved auditor, as per the terms of the tender, so the whole procedure must be considered void.



Related posts

Bill drafted that would make recording police interviews mandatory in criminal cases

Elias Hazou

Our View: Cyprus is reaping the rewards for handling pandemic so well

CM: Our View

Two art installations at Geroskipou beach promote environmental awareness

Bejay Browne

Christodoulides says Turkey’s actions against all countries in region

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: latest stats showed one third of cases had no symptoms

Andria Kades

Reopening of crossings ‘being exploited politically’ in the north, spokesman says

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign