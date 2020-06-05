June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Bill for local authority reform can go to vote in autumn

By CyprusMail09
Eleni Mavrou, head of House Internal Affairs Committee

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • The House Internal Affairs Committee will work through the summer so that the bill for local authority reform can go to the vote in the autumn;
  • More developments encroach and threaten Cyprus’ most important wetland

Also available here

 



Related posts

State nurses in talks over staffing issues

Evie Andreou

75-year-old sought over hit and run and knife threat

Gina Agapiou

House to vote on supplementary budget

George Psyllides

Underage driver found with offensive weapons

Staff Reporter

The technology needed for economic aid package in Cyprus

Andrew Rosenbaum

Hotter than average temperatures for holiday weekend

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign