June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hotter than average temperatures for holiday weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With a warm air mass on the way, hot weather with temperatures above normal has been forecast for the holiday weekend during which many people will be heading for the beaches.

On Friday temperatures will top 33C inland, 27C in coastal areas and 22C in the higher mountains, the met office said in its early bulletin.

At night, they will drop to 16C to 18C in most areas and 13C around Troodos.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 36C on Saturday, and even further on Sunday and Monday, reaching up to  37C or 38C in the Nicosia region.

Dust levels may be elevated during the weekend.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Swimming pools open as Cyprus enters third phase of relaxation measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two injured in Nicosia attack

Staff Reporter

€47,000 stolen from Paphos holiday home

Staff Reporter

Five bus companies protest over ‘scandalous’ tender process

Annette Chrysostomou

Bill drafted that would make recording police interviews mandatory in criminal cases

Elias Hazou

Two art installations at Geroskipou beach promote environmental awareness

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign