June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House to vote on supplementary budget

By George Psyllides00

Parliament on Friday is expected to vote on the government’s €220m supplementary budget earmarked for the support of the economy and a bill providing for stiffer penalties for violations of the quarantine law.

The supplementary budget was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday and it concerns labour ministry expenditure and the funding scheme for small businesses.

The government is also introducing stiffer fines for owners or operators of hospitality establishments violating quarantine decrees.

Among the penalties is the immediate suspension of operations of any business found to be breaking the law.

The session will be held at the Philoxenia conference centre.

 



Related posts

Underage driver found with offensive weapons

Staff Reporter

The technology needed for economic aid package in Cyprus

Andrew Rosenbaum

Hotter than average temperatures for holiday weekend

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Swimming pools open as Cyprus enters third phase of relaxation measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two injured in Nicosia attack

Staff Reporter

€47,000 stolen from Paphos holiday home

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign