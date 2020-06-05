June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Keen interest’ from EU citizens in visiting Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

There is keen interest from EU citizens in visiting Cyprus once the country opens to tourists, according to what emerged from a teleconference in which Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides, and Deputy Minister for Tourism, Savvas Perdios, participated on Friday with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to the island.

During the teleconference the ambassadors of EU states which are not so far included in the lists of countries from which tourists can visit after the restart, were interested in learning when their countries might be included, saying there was in increase in interest in visiting due to the positive epidemiological situation in the country.

The teleconference involved a presentation by Christodoulides followed by questions from the ambassadors.

At the end of May, Cyprus sent a letter to its tourism partners abroad with the protocols that will allow the country to safely re-open and avoid the need for quarantining visitors.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Teen girls missing from home since Thursday

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Repatriation flights to continue until June 19 if coming from outside approved countries

Evie Andreou

Jellyfish spotted off the island’s east coast

Jonathan Shkurko

Limassol introduces fines for polluting

Annette Chrysostomou

Elam bid to have crossings closed until a Cyprus solution shot down at plenum  

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign