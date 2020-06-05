June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol introduces fines for polluting

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol municipality put an end to warnings for those found polluting the city and introduced steep fines instead, it was announced on Friday.

Individuals who pollute the town will have to pay extrajudicial fines starting from €200 while fines for companies start at €500 and can be as high as €4,000.

The new rules apply immediately.

To enforce the law, inspectors will carry out daily systematic inspections in all areas of the coastal town, checking for packaging waste such as paper, cardboard, metal, plastic, glass and aluminium, municipal waste such as pruning, bulky, construction and demolition waste and tires.

The inspectors will ask the individuals and representatives of companies to comply with the law within a specified period of time.

Individuals who do not comply will be fined €200 on the spot and companies €500, amounts which will be doubled in case of recurrence of the offence.

Until now the out-of-court settlements were set at €85, the statement said, however the municipality issued only warnings.



Related posts

Elam bid to have crossings closed until a Cyprus solution shot down at plenum  

Andria Kades

Deal signed for first phase of Limassol–Saittas motorway

Annette Chrysostomou

Government ‘determined to preserve jobs’ but difficulties ahead

George Psyllides

CBC measures gave the economy time to tackle crisis, governor says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Government ready to open crossings by car on Monday for certain groups

Evie Andreou

Platform aims to enhance student life

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign