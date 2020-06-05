Returned artworks to be exhibited from June 16

THE education ministry announced on Friday that the exhibition of more than 200 artworks returned by the Turkish Cypriot community 46 years after they were left behind by their fleeing owners will take place between June 16 and August 1 in Nicosia.
The exhibition, called ‘Rebirth’ opens at the State Gallery of Contemporary Art (SPEL) on June 16. It was to initially take place last March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In total 219 artworks will be exhibited. They were returned to the Greek Cypriot community as part of the agreed confidence-building measure between the two leaders last year for the exchange of artworks. As part of the agreement, the Greek Cypriot community delivered to the Turkish Cypriots audio and visual archives of state broadcaster CyBC from the pre-1963 period, which are related to the history of the Turkish Cypriot community. The exchange was facilitated by the bi-communal Technical Committee on Culture while the exhibition is organised by the cultural services of the education ministry.
The artworks include emblematic works of Greek Cypriot and Greek artists from the first decades of the 20th century until the early 1970s.
The exhibition will be divided into sections depending on the speculated or confirmed origin of the works (e.g. Municipal Gallery of Famagusta).
According to the education ministry the exhibition brings to light iconic works of historical Greek Cypriot artists such as George Pol. Georgiou, Giorgos Skotinos, Stelios Votsis, Christoforos Savva, Andreas Charalambides, Michael Kashialos, Ioannis Kisssonergis, Nikos Nikolaides, Rea Bailey, Adamantios Diamantis, Telemachos Kanthos and others. Works by prominent Greek artists such as Ioannis Tsarouchis, Ioannis Moralis, Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika, Giorgos Gounaropoulos, Fotis Kontoglou and others, are also on display.
During the exhibition an information-collection point will be operating for the public, to further assist the research on the history of the artworks.
Various events such as presentations and tours will be announced.
The exhibition is curated by Dr Yiannis Toumazis, art historian/theorist and co-vice chair of the Technical Committee on Culture, who has conducted the relevant research, completing the initial process of identifying the works.
The process of returning the artworks to their rightful beneficiaries has been initiated through a special committee appointed by the Council of Ministers.
The exhibition is held under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades.
For more information: Tel.: 22479600, Facebook / Instagram: spelstategallery