June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State nurses in talks over staffing issues

By Evie Andreou014

The state nurses’ unions are continuing consultations on Friday with their employers, state health services organisation (Okypy), over staff shortages and other issues in a bid to avert strike measures.

Okypy spokesman Charlambos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency that Friday’s meeting aimed at recording the immediate needs so that they can hire the necessary staff.

The meeting takes places after another one on Thursday under the health minister, the Okypy management and the nurses’ unions.

Charilaou said that during Thursday’s meeting, it was decided that an additional budget is proposed to cover the needs that have arisen for new services.

Inpatient care services under Gesy were introduced this week with state nurses warning they would take drastic measures unless the serious understaffing problem in state hospitals was addressed.

One of the unions, Pasyno, said that though they had agreed with Okypy at the beginning of May that 350 nurses needed to be hired, there has been no progress since.

The union said earlier this week that the serious understaffing problem means that each nurse cares for a larger number of patients which is not safe for either of them.

It also said that in some hospital departments, nurses are unable to even take their weekly day of rest, let alone go on summer holidays.

According to the union the understaffing problems have been ongoing for the past two and half years but has not yet been resolved.

 



Related posts

News podcast: Bill for local authority reform can go to vote in autumn

CyprusMail

75-year-old sought over hit and run and knife threat

Gina Agapiou

House to vote on supplementary budget

George Psyllides

Underage driver found with offensive weapons

Staff Reporter

The technology needed for economic aid package in Cyprus

Andrew Rosenbaum

Hotter than average temperatures for holiday weekend

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign