June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen girls missing from home since Thursday

By George Psyllides
Stephania Christou, 13, from Greece

Police on Friday issued a missing persons bulletin for two teenage girls last seen on Thursday afternoon at their homes in Paphos.

Police said Stephania Christou, 13, from Greece, and Nur Bouguerra, 14, from France, have been missing from their homes since Thursday afternoon.

Christou is 1.57 metres tall, slightly heavyset with long brown hair. She was wearing a black long sleeve hoody, black trousers, and trainers.

Bouguerra is 1.55 metres, slim, with brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black trousers, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26806021 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.



