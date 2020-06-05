June 5, 2020

Two injured in Nicosia attack

By Staff Reporter00

Two men were injured when they were attacked at their Nicosia home early on Friday.

The injured men reported to police that around 1am, a group of six or seven people entered the yard of their house and attacked them without any reason.

The men, 21 and 28, were taken to Nicosia hospital. The 21-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to his right lung and is being kept in hospital while the 28-year-old was treated for an injury to his lip and discharged.

 



