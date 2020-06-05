June 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Underage driver found with offensive weapons

By Staff Reporter00

A 15-year-old teen was found driving a car near Xylophagou while being in possession of offensive weapons late last night.

Traffic police officers stopped and searched the vehicle on the motorway from Larnaca to Ayia Napa.

Inside they found brass knuckles, a metal bat, three unused ampules, seven balloons and two canisters with used ampules, all of which were seized.

Police are continuing their investigations.



