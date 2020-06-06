A minute with Andria Agapiou Professional dancer and qualified yoga teacher

Where do you live?

Currently I am in Crete-Greece with SeaCruise UK company; doing a seasonal job at a hotel in Chania as a professional dancer. Also I am teaching online yoga classes.

What did you have for breakfast?

When the days are very hot like now, I always start my days with two frappes and then I will have some granola with frozen fruit ice cream or oat pancakes with peanut butter and jam.

Describe your perfect day.

Perfect day… Hmm let me think!! I mean waking up every day in this gorgeous Mediterranean weather I am fully blessed. However, I think my perfect day would be to wake up, open the curtains and just stare at the sea; meditate under the sounds of the waves. Then I would have a cold coffee and go for an early walk with my main girl Mae (my puppy). I would start winding down as the day is slowly approaching its end. I would run to the beach for a quick swim, come home, shower, have dinner and devote the last hours of the day to my family and the people I love the most. I would sit on the couch or on the balcony, catching up with my sisters, talk to my parents and talk about my day with my love!!

Best book ever read?

Οti Agapw Einai Diko Sou by Giannis Kalpouzos. His way of writing makes the reader become one with the story. He targets social issues such as racism, failed politicians, corrupt governments. But he also touches on the soft side of life; a deep exploration about two young people failed by society, and they had to part ways to survive as their love wasn’t ‘acceptable’.

Best childhood memory?

Well growing up with two older sisters can be challenging in many ways! But my best childhood memory has to be when I was six and my two older sisters were in primary school and I was in pre-primary. They would both hold each of my hands and walk me to my teacher first and then they would go to their school. I remember feeling so small being in the middle of them both but at the same time it was an overwhelming feeling of security and protection.

What is always in your fridge?

Dairy-free milk, eggs, apples, chocolate, yogurt, butter, homemade lemonade, jam, water, sugar, ginger, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, spinach.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Miltos Pasxalidis for the Greek options and for the English I always listen to chilled Indie folk acoustics, Ben Howard, Florence and the Machine, Birdy.

What’s your spirit animal?

Baby panda or monkey I think. I am a very needy person; always in need of cuddles and affection. I love feeling people around me and spending my time socialising and talking.

What are you most proud of?

Everything I’ve achieved so far! I am mostly proud of my yoga ‘business’. It’s far from a business but it is something I started and I am planning to make it grow.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

50 First Dates: When Adam Sandler falls in love with Drew Barrymore and he offers her 50 first dates as she suffers from short term memory loss. He doesn’t give up and every day he just fights in order to keep her comfortable and happy <3

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My nan (my mother’s mum). Never got the chance to meet her.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I think I would like to go maybe 1,000 years ahead… I would love to see how different things would be here on Earth.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is not knowing how much time I have with the people I love the most. The uncertainty of life.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

That she is beautiful and capable for anything and everything she wants.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Meeting someone that is an extremist about something. The way I respect other people’s choices and beliefs, I expect others to do the same and not to forcefully pass their opinions on me.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Hug my family as tightly as I can and take my other half and go to the beach; as we both love swimming and chilling on the shore, I would do that again and again!

For more on Andria’s yoga go to www.instagram.com/asana_temple, Facebook: Asana temple





