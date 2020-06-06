June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Accountants remanded on suspicion of theft

By Peter Michael00

An accountant and her assistant, suspected of stealing thousand from a company, were remanded into custody for eight days by Limassol court on Saturday.

Police said the two women, 49 and 29, are suspected of issuing fake money transfer orders worth €1.38 million and stealing another €73,900 from the company where they worked.

According to authorities, the crimes occurred over a period of three years, from 2017 to 2020.

After receiving a warrant, police arrested the two women.

Police said they are continuing investigations, and the sum of the money stolen could grow.



