June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

Bayern crush Leverkusen to stay firmly on title course

By Reuters News Service00
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to win the Bundesliga title with four games remaining.

Lucas Alario fired in after 10 minutes as Leverkusen, without the injured Kai Havertz, scored with the first chance of the game.

But Bayern recovered from the early shock and Kingsley Coman curled in the equaliser in the 28th minute before the visitors struck twice in three minutes to turn the game around.

Leon Goretzka completed a sensational passing move in the 42nd minute and Serge Gnabry chipped the ball over keeper Lukas Hradecky on the stroke of halftime.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski headed in Thomas Mueller’s 20th assist of the season to seal Bayern’s ninth straight win before a superb 89th-minute goal from 17-year-old Florian Wirtz cut the deficit for the hosts.

Leaders Bayern moved 10 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who play Hertha Berlin later. Bayer Leverkusen stayed fifth.



Related posts

Five substitutions will help with squad rotation, says Solskjaer

Reuters News Service

Liverpool could win title at Anfield

Reuters News Service

Fifa president keen to impose stricter financial regulations

Press Association

Homegrown players not a priority for most Cypriot clubs

Kyriacos Nicolaou

CFA releases transfer rules for next season

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign