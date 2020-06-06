June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry outlines regulations for reopening gyms

By Peter Michael00

The health ministry announced coronavirus protection measures on Saturday for gyms, which will reopen as of Saturday.

According to the ministry, access to gyms and use of the equipment will only be allowed by reserving a spot, to avoid too many people.

One person is allowed per ten square metres of space, which the ministry says can be achieved through the reservation system, and time limits for using equipment.

The ministry also said the staff at gyms will have to be properly trained on how to recognise symptoms of the virus.

Staff will check customers clean their hands when entering the gym and will have to wear masks.

Staff will have to change their gloves frequently and avoid unnecessary contact with equipment.

The gyms will need to be well-ventilated, the ministry said, and people will need to keep two metres apart. If this is not possible, the ministry said equipment will have to be used alternatingly.

Otherwise, screens can be put up around each piece of equipment, which will have to be disinfected after every use.

There also need to be ground markers to designate distances, and sanitisers will need to be placed in all areas of the gym.

Dressing rooms and saunas will remain closed. Lockers can be used, and they will have to be disinfected during the day.

Water and other drinks must be brought from home or purchased from a vending machine.



Related posts

Akinci calls for clarity over checkpoint openings

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: No new cases, one death reported Saturday (updated)

Peter Michael

Health minister ‘concerned’ about sustainability of state hospitals

Peter Michael

Environment commissioner calls for support of Akamas region

Peter Michael

Accountants remanded on suspicion of theft

Peter Michael

Summer nights at Pattihio to be held under the moonlight

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign