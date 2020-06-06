June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No new cases, one death reported Saturday (updated)

By Peter Michael0467

No new coronavirus cases were reported by the health ministry on Saturday for the fourth time since the start of the outbreak, while more person died.

The total number of cases remains at 960.

The ministry said a 68-year-old man with underlying health issues died from the virus on Friday night in Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.

In total 25 people have died with the virus in Cyprus, and another 18 died from the virus, 12 men and six women, with an average age of 71.

Commenting on the zero cases, the ministry said they processed a total of 2,054 tests: 393 from restaurant workers, hairdressers, and beauticians, 1,324 from the school environment, one from retail and construction workers, 165 conducted on private initiative, 11 from vulnerable groups, 43 from contact tracing, and 117 from state hospital laboratories.

Four people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, while two more are intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



Related posts

Health minister ‘concerned’ about sustainability of state hospitals

Peter Michael

Environment commissioner calls for support of Akamas region

Peter Michael

Accountants remanded on suspicion of theft

Peter Michael

Summer nights at Pattihio to be held under the moonlight

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus ready to welcome first tourists, five flights due on Tuesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Anastasiades: if Akinci re-elected, talks can ‘definitely’ resume

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign