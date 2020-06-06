June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Environment commissioner calls for support of Akamas region

By Peter Michael00

On a visit to the area on Saturday and participating in a beach clean-up in the Limnis area of Polis Chrysochou, Environment Commissioner Klelia Vasiliou said she wants to support the communities in the Akamas area further.

She met representatives from the Community Action Group of Akamas and listened to the issues they have been dealing with over the past three decades.

Commenting on the environmental situation, she said it is important for them to work with the communities in the area to enforce environmental protocols.

Community leader of Neo Chorio Andreas Mahimos said the area is experiencing abandonment due to the lack of work there.

«Λίμνη», Πόλη Χρυσοχούς, Πάφος, Κύπρος
Η επίτροπος Περιβάλλοντος κα Κλέλια Βασιλείου στον καθαρισμό της «Λίμνης», στην Πόλη Χρυσοχούς.
//
Environment Commissioner- Cleaning “Limni”
“Limni”, Poli Chrysochous, Pafos, Cyprus
The Environment Commissioner, Mrs Klelia Vasiliou, at the cleaning of the “Limni” at Polis Chrysochous


Related posts

Accountants remanded on suspicion of theft

Peter Michael

Summer nights at Pattihio to be held under the moonlight

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus ready to welcome first tourists, five flights due on Tuesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Anastasiades: if Akinci re-elected, talks can ‘definitely’ resume

Peter Michael

Asylum seeker remanded after fake ID found (updated)

Peter Michael

Police seeking pensioner after road rage incident

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign