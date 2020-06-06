June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police seeking pensioner after road rage incident

By Peter Michael00

Police in Paphos are searching for a 75-year-old man suspected of threatening a 25-year-old with a knife following a traffic accident, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, the court issued an arrest warrant for the older man after the 25-year-old crashed into him on the Amargetis-Lemona road.

The 25-year-old, who was driving with his 24-year-old fiancé in the passenger seat, stepped out of the vehicle and asked the 75-year-old to stay at the scene until the insurance agents arrived to inspect the damage.

The 75-year-old refused and began to argue with the younger man, police said.

During the argument, the 75-year-old pulled out a knife and threatened the younger man.

Police said the older man then entered his vehicle and drove it threateningly towards the 25-year-old’s car, but then fled the scene.

The 75-year-old has been previously jailed for another incident, police said.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.



