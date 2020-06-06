June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Summer nights at Pattihio to be held under the moonlight

By Eleni Philippou00

Leaving its successful online performance screenings behind, Pattihio Theatre is getting ready to open its courtyard to the public for a summer of art, expression and creativity. The theatre, along with Limassol Municipality, aims to continue to support artists and art industry workers by offering unique cultural entertainment to the public.

Adhering to social distancing measures and all public healthy and safety rules, the theatre will transform the parking lot behind the building into an open-air venue, an atmospheric courtyard, covered by the starry sky, that will accommodate around 100 spectators with an entrance price of €5 per person.

The summer performances under the title ‘Let’s Go to Pattihio… Moonlit nights in the courtyard’ will begin this month and last until August. Events will be held every Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm. The programme of performances will be announced soon. Until then, the theatre and Limassol Municipality are open to receiving ideas and suggestions from artists or bands.

 

Let’s Go to Pattihio…Moonlit Nights in the Courtyard

Summer art performances. June-August. Parking lot behind Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. Every Friday and Saturday. 8.30pm. Tel: 25-377277



