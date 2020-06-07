June 7, 2020

Concert at Peyia’s Coral Bay beach on Sunday

Peyia municipality announced it has made arrangements to entertain bathers at Coral Bay on Sunday afternoon with a Greek music concert.

According to an announcement by the municipality, Adonis Michaelides and Akis Georgiou will give a concert at 2pm at Coral Bay to entertain the bathers.

Peyia mayor Marinos Lambrou told PafosNet news portal that this move is aimed at lifting people’s spirits following the difficult times everyone has been through due to the pandemic and mark the beginning of the tourist season.



