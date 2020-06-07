June 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diamond necklace stolen from Chlorakas home

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

A diamond necklace worth around €7,000 was reported stolen from a house in Chlorakas in Paphos.

According to the police, the owner reported that the necklace was stolen sometime between Friday evening and early Saturday.

Officers who went to the house found that the perpetrators entered the house from a bedroom window left open.

Police said they continue investigations to locate the perpetrators.



Related posts

Concert at Peyia’s Coral Bay beach on Sunday

Evie Andreou

Finance minister: Tourism will lead the recovery

Andrew Rosenbaum

‘No one expects to make money from tourism this year’

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Ministry outlines regulations for reopening gyms

Peter Michael

Akinci calls for clarity over checkpoint openings

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: No new cases, one death reported Saturday (updated)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign