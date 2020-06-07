June 7, 2020

Four new Covid-19 cases

By Evie Andreou

Four new coronavirus cases were detected on Sunday bringing the total to 964.

According to the health ministry three cases concern people who were recently repatriated and one concerns contacts of a person who tested positive.

The four cases were among 2,364 tests carried out during the past 24 hours.

Two patients are being treated at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit, one of them on ventilator.



