How to start a perfect day with Elisabeth Villiger Toufexis

Changing the way we start every day can change our life because our mornings set the tone for the rest of day. Feeling content in the morning helps our brain to release feel good hormones and gives us a boost to achieve what we want to achieve whereas waking up too late, being alarmed about leaving the house on time and rushing into things brings us into stress mode and elevates the release of stress hormones. Creating good morning habits is an important step to a better and more successful life. Here are some simple ideas how to start a nearly perfect day: Ask yourself a powerful question Tony Robbins says that the quality of our life depends on the quality of the questions we ask ourselves. How about if you ask yourself every morning: “What can I do today to make this a good day?” or even better: “What can I do today to make this the best day of my life?” The subconscious mind always listens and will go and find answers and opportunities to all the questions we ask ourselves. Happiness is an emotion that comes from thought. Practice gratitude Gratitude is the most powerful emotion that we can feel, and the more we practice it the better we will feel about life. There is always something to be grateful for, even in the darkest moments. Feeling grateful also has a big impact on our health and wellbeing.

These effects are particularly evident in the practice of gratitude journaling. Take a few minutes every morning and write down what you are grateful for and it will give you a lasting boost for the rest of the day. Set three daily goals Setting goals keeps our subconscious mind busy because it will know what to look for. Goals provide direction and promote action towards goal-related activities. Reaching a goal makes us feel good and give us a boost to do more.

Always do the most challenging item on your to do list first and once you have achieved this one, everything else looks easy. Remember to repeat a goal that you haven’t managed to achieve on the next day’s list. Prepare your mind and body for the day A short morning meditation, some breathing exercises or some positive visualization help us kick-start our mind and give it enthusiasm to go about our day. There are many ways to prepare our body, a whole exercise program, a morning run or just a few stretching exercises do the job. Smile at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself: “I love you!” Eat a healthy breakfast .They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Some studies have found that breakfast eaters tend to weigh less than people who skip the meal and burn more calories throughout the day. Even eating just a piece of fruit is better than leaving the house on an empty stomach. Avoid sugar in the morning because it drains your energy and creates cravings mid-morning. Make your bed and wash your breakfast dishes Making the bed in the morning will give you the first feeling of achievement. You can already cross off one item on your list of things to do and will help you complete more tasks. The same goes for washing the dishes and just in case you come home from a stressful day, it is a much nicer feeling to walk into a tidy house or apartment.

Create a beautiful day, every day!





