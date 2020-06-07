Ministers censure ‘irresponsible’ behaviour at bars

The health and justice ministers expressed their dismay on Sunday over videos on social media showing hundreds of people dancing in bars.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said that penalties must be made harsher including immediately shutting down businesses found to violate regulations as regards measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said in a tweet that these videos show “images of unforgivable irresponsibility.”

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou expressed concerns over the defiance shown to the measures.

“The strategic lifting of restrictions is based on citizens’ responsibility and not just policing and the imposition of harsh penalties,” Ioannou tweeted.

He said that the vote by parliament of the bills on harsher penalties is currently pending.

“Unfortunately, with such behaviours, relapsing will be inevitable,” he said.

The two ministers had reacted to videos posted on social media of hundreds of people dancing in what appears to be open-air bar areas.

Police on Sunday said they booked the owners of 10 business on Saturday found to violate the decrees and measures on coronavirus. These concern four restaurants in Nicosia, Famagusta and Larnaca, a hairdressing salon in Larnaca, an internet café in Paphos and a play place, a fruit and vegetable market, a bar and an ice cream shop all in Limassol.

The bills Ioannou mentioned concerns hiking in-court penalties more than 15-fold for businesses that violate Covid-19 restrictions.

The bill provides for a fine of up to €50,000 and/or one year in jail. Prior, the penalty had a maximum six-month prison sentence and/or a fine of up to €3,000.

A second new bill provides for staggered out-of-court fines for businesses owners or managers that do not comply. They will also see a steep increase in the fine, which is now €300 but will be increased to €2,000 for first-time violations, €4,000 for a second violation and €8,000 for a third.

From the fourth violation or even earlier, if this is deemed appropriate it will be possible to file a criminal case in court, and at the same time, police, without notification can impose an immediate suspension of the business.





