June 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia to Larnaca highway temporarily closed

By Evie Andreou00

Police said that the Nicosia to Larnaca motorway near the Lymbia bridge is closed due to fire on a vehicle.

Drivers are urged to use the old Nicosia to Larnaca road through the Pera Horio Nisou exit.

A motorist who was on the same area, told the Cyprus Mail it seems there has been an accident with one of the cars bursting in flames.

She said they have been stuck on the motorway for around 40 minutes.



