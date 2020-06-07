June 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate beating of woman, dog in Paphos

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Sunday said they investigate an incident concerning a man hitting a woman and a dog that took place in Paphos.

A video circulated on social media shows a man on the balcony of a house hitting a woman, reportedly his partner and their dog that tries to protect her.

“The incident has been reported and is already being investigated,” police said.



