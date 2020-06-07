June 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

The development of landscape painting, by A. G. Leventis Gallery

By CM Guest Columnist01

” and its establishment as an important thematic constituent of Cypriot art is closely connected to the work of Ioannis Kissonerghis. He is also the source of the tradition of painting ‘en plein air’ – that is, from nature – which was followed by all Cypriot artists during the first six decades of the 20th century.”

– Dr Eleni S. Nikita, Curator of the Cyprus Collection, A. G. Leventis Gallery from the exhibition catalogue of ‘Genius Loci – Ioannis Kissonerghis and British Landscape Painters’ (Nicosia, October 2016 – January 2017)



Related posts

Childhood – a symbol of life and the future, by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Schumann, Symphony no. 2, Cyprus Sympony Orchestra, Bachmann 1/2

CM Guest Columnist

Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann (pt. 2/2)

CM Guest Columnist

Porcelain figures by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Felix Mendelssohn: „Trumpet“ Overture; Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann

Maria Gregory

Childhood by A.G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign