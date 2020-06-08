June 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus
By Staff Reporter00
The photo published by media portals

Investigations over the Byzantine flag that was placed on a mosque in Larnaca are ongoing, police said on Monday.

Officers are trying to chase up leads over who placed the flag there, the conditions over which it happened and whether a criminal offence was committed.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency that they are trying to obtain CCTV footage from the area which may help the case.

On Sunday, officers were patrolling mosques across the country and found a Byzantine flag in the roof of a mosque in Larnaca.

Officers removed the flag and began investigations, trying to obtain witness statements from people living in the area.



Staff Reporter

