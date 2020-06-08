June 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Average duration of ‘working life’ increases, Cypriots above EU average

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

In 2019, the expected average duration of working life for the European Union’s (EU) adult population aged 15 years and over was 35.9 years, 0.2 years longer than the average for 2018, and 3.6 years longer than in the year 2000, according to data released today by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

In Cyprus working life duration was 36.9 in 2010 and had increased to 37.5 by 2019. Similarly in Greece working life was 32.3 years in 2010 and became 33.2 in 2019.

Men were expected to work longer than women in 2019 (38.3 years for men compared with 33.4 years for women). Although the expected average duration of working life has been longer for men than women since the start of the data series, the gender gap has been shrinking. Men worked 7.1 years longer than women in 2000, but by 2019 the gender gap had shrunk to 4.9 years.

Among EU Member States, Sweden and the Netherlands had the longest duration of working life (42.0 and 41.0 years in 2019 respectively).

These were the only two EU Member States where the expected duration of working years exceeded 40 years. These two Member States were followed by Denmark (40.0 years), Germany (39.1 years) and Estonia (39.0 years).

In contrast, the shortest expected duration of working life was recorded in Italy (32.0 years) followed by Croatia (32.5 years), Greece (33.2 years), Belgium and Poland (both 33.6 years).
Compared with 2000, the expected average duration of working life was higher for all EU Member States in 2019, with the exception of Romania (a decline of 2.2 years).

The largest increases between 2000 and 2019 in the duration of working life were recorded in Malta (7.6 years), Hungary (6.9 years) and Estonia (5.6 years), and the smallest increases in Denmark (1.7 years) and Greece (1.8 years).



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: five arrivals and five departures on Tuesday as airports reopen

Jean Christou

Paphos old town: packed at night and dead in the daytime

Bejay Browne

Turkish Cypriot side not expected to open crossings on Monday

Evie Andreou

Industry leaders call for tourism upgrade

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Cypriots rethink studying in England

Annette Chrysostomou

Four new Covid-19 cases

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign