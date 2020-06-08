June 8, 2020

Boy in critical condition after found floating unconsciously off Limassol beach

An 11-year-old boy rescued off a Limassol beach was in critical condition on Monday.

Friends and relatives of the boy saw him floating in the waters at a Germasogia beach shortly after 10am and notified a lifeguard who was set to start working at 10:30.

Chest compressions were carried out on the scene with other lifeguards arriving but the boy did not regain consciousness.

An ambulance took him to Limassol general hospital where doctors manage to revive him and after he was intubated, was transferred to Makario hospital where he is in critical condition.

Lifeguards from Limassol told CNA that the boy appeared to have injured his head and it was possible he had been injured on the rocks and lost consciousness.

The incident highlights the importance of having lifeguard towers every three to four kilometers and that their schedules need to be reconsidered as many members of the public get to the beach long before 10:30am.



