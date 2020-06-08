June 8, 2020

Coronavirus: Court case for Famagusta bar booked five times (video)

By Andria Kades02

A bar owner in Famagusta will be taken to court to have its operations suspended for violating coronavirus measures five times over the past three days, police said on Monday.

Videos of people partying at the bar circulated on Sunday depicting dozens of people dancing, prompting the ire of both justice and health ministers. Although the pictures were believed to be from Saturday, despite the condemnation, the bar did nothing to adhere to the coronavirus measures and went on to operate the same way on Sunday.

Police spokesman Andreas Christou told the Cyprus News Agency that despite warnings from police, the owner “continued to repeatedly display blatant negligence and disobedience to the decrees surrounding quarantine law.”

According to Christou, police will file an application to suspend the operations of the bar in question which also did not have a permit allowing it to operate.

The case will be filed on Tuesday at Famagusta district court.

Head of the recreation centres association (Osika) Neofytos Thrasyvoulou told CNA such behaviours were condemnable but outlined his belief that such incidents were isolated.

Thrasyvoulou said it was impossible for business owners to police their customers or kick them out for not adhering to coronavirus measures such as social distancing. He stressed however that all businesses should strive to do their best with as few problems as possible.

“We believe that in the case of the business in question in Famagusta, there was no justification whatsoever for violating the (coronavirus) protocols,” and this ended up causing a lot of problems.

“Adhering to social distancing in any premises is the personal and individual responsibility for each person.

Thrasyvoulou stipulated that the bar did not belong to Osika.



