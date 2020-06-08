June 8, 2020

Coronavirus: five arrivals and five departures on Tuesday as airports reopen

By Jean Christou00

Larnaca and Paphos airports will reopen on Tuesday as part of the third phase of relaxation of the restrictive measures taken due to the pandemic .

The airports were closed by a decree of the transport minister to ban flights to and from Cyprus, which took effect at 3am on March 21.

According to CNA, five arrivals and five departures will take place on Tuesday to and from Larnaca with the first Aegean flight departing around 8am bound for Athens.

The first flight to land in Larnaca will also be operated by Aegean, coming from Athens and is expected to arrive at around 12.15pm.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, will go to the airport at around 11am to welcome the first passengers from a commercial flight in almost three months.

Flights to and from Tel Aviv, Sofia and Athens are also scheduled for Tuesday.



