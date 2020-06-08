June 8, 2020

Coronavirus: funerals in north for Turkish Cypriots who died in UK

Eighteen funerals were carried out in the north over the weekend for Turkish Cypriots who died in Britain.

Some of the deceased died with coronavirus.

CNA quoted Kibris newspaper saying the coffins were transported by plane from London to Istanbul and from there, were shipped to Famagusta port.

Upon arrival, family members were at the port weeping while people wearing special protective gear handled the coffins until they were transported to the burial site.

Attendees were required to wear protective face masks.

There were 10 men and eight women buried. Six of the funerals were carried out on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.



