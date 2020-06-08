June 8, 2020

Cyprus has cleanest bathing waters in Europe

By Andria Kades00
Aphrodite beach in Paphos

Cyprus has the cleanest bathing waters across Europe, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Monday after an EU-wide report showed 99.1 per cent of bathing waters on the island were excellent quality.

The report by the European Environment Agency put Cyprus in first place for proportion of bathing waters with excellent quality in European countries for 2019. Austria was second place with 98.5 per cent, followed by Malta with 97.7 per cent and Greece with 95.7 per cent.

“There is a direct correlation between the quality of bathing water and tourism,” Kadis said “and therefore the excellent results are very important not only for the health of bathers and the environment but also the economy of Cyprus, which is linked to the quality of our sea and tourism activity.”

According to the report, more than 21 000 bathing waters are monitored in Europe each season. In 2019, there were 113 bathing waters reported in Cyprus of which 112 or 99.1 per cent, were classed as excellent. One was not classified. A total of 999 samples were tested.

The results are consistent with the figures from 2018, where Cyprus also scored 99.1 per cent, up from 97.3 in 2017.

Cyprus topping the charts this year “is no coincidence, as since it joined the EU, Cyprus continues to comply with the strictest guidelines on the directive related to managing bathing water quality.”



