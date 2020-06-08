June 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dust levels to decrease, temperatures above average

By Staff Reporter00

Dust levels are expected to decrease from Wednesday and the hot air is expected to gradually recede, the weather forecast on Tuesday said.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be 36C inland, around 30C in the south and east coast, 27C in the remaining coasts and 24C in the mountains.

Until Friday, the weather is expected to be mostly clear with some sparse fog in the early hours of the morning in the inlands and east of the island.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly but remain slightly above average.



Staff Reporter

