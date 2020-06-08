June 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight arrested after Paphos brawl

By Staff Reporter01

Police on Monday said eight people has been arrested the previous night after causing a ruckus in Paphos.

According to a press bulletin, officers were informed there was a brawl of sorts and upon arriving at the scene, found a number of people having heated discussions, with some obviously drunk.

Four people were arrested for being drunk and the remaining four were taken to the station to confirm their details. It soon emerged one of the individuals was living in Cyprus illegally. Police subsequently proceeded to warrants issued for all eight of them.

Investigations continue.



Staff Reporter

