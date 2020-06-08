North keeps crossings closed, Turkish Cypriot workers running out of patience

Turkish Cypriots living in the north and working in the Republic said they were running out of patience as the ‘government’ of the north stayed mum over when crossings would be able to resume.

Monday marks the date that was agreed between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci whereby crossings for certain groups of people would be allowed to resume.

‘Authorities’ in the north have yet to make a final decision on the matter, despite reiterating their wish to allow crossings to resume. They said their hesitancy stems from ongoing assessments over the health and safety implications in resuming crossings.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said the north was trying to exploit the matter politically, ahead of ‘presidential’ elections slated for October.

In the past week, Turkish Cypriots held two protests, calling on the ‘government’ to stay true to the agreed date of June 8. A statement by Turkish Cypriots on Sunday said “we neither want to suffer from this pandemic, nor starve to death.”

They outlined their financial situation was becoming increasingly difficult as they have not been able to go to work since crossings closed in March. Though the Republic stipulated the requirement of a negative Covid-19 test, workers said they were not able to afford the tests.

“As there will be crossings back and forth on a daily basis…’authorities’ should announce what conditions will apply when returning to the north. If they have any other plans to financially support us, we call on the ‘authorities’ to share them with us urgently.”

“We are running out of patience.”

The statement outlined that during the protest held on Thursday, ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar promised them the ‘government’ was working on a solution that would allow them to return to work in the Republic before July 1.

“Obviously, actions speak louder than words! We want to see some actions! We are sick

and tired of hearing promises!”

The workers went on to add that ‘deputy Prime Minister’ Kudret Ozersay said crossings would not resume before July 1. “His excuse is the inadequacy of our healthcare system. If our health care system is really inadequate, what were they doing while we were all in our homes during lockdown for the past two months?”

Ozersay had suggested people who cross to the Republic would have to quarantine there for two weeks before returning to the north until quarantine rule was lifted on July 1.

Workers however said “what do they expect families with children who do not want to cross over to the south and be separated to live by? Do they expect them to live by the 900TL or 1,200TL they have offered but have never paid?

“Do they not realise that they are dragging hundreds of families into starvation?”

“Obviously, those who haven’t experienced hunger have no empathy for us – but make no mistake: We will neither suffer from the pandemic, nor starve to death.”

The plan agreed upon between Anastasiades and Akinci outlined that those eligible to use the crossings from Monday were Turkish Cypriot workers, students and people receiving treatment in the south, the enclaved and permanent residents of the Maronite villages in the north. Greek Cypriots living in Kato Pyrgos who work in Nicosia were to also be allowed to cross.





