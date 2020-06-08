June 8, 2020

Ryanair boss O’Leary says: We’ll fly through UK’s ‘rubbish’ quarantine

By Reuters News Service
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the government introducing a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because it is seeing thousands of Britons booking holidays, boss Michael O’Leary said on Monday.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, easyJet and BA-owner IAG have launched the early stage of a legal protest against the quarantine which is designed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19.

Asked whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place during those months, O’Leary said: “No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it’s rubbish.”

“Ryanair is operating a thousand daily flights to points all over Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece from the 1st of July, the 2nd, the 3rd and every day after that.”



