June 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen boy missing from home

By Staff Reporter01

Police on Monday reported a 14-year-old boy has been missing from his Larnaca home.

Lucian Cirpa, aged 14, has been missing since Saturday morning from the family home in Mazotos.

Cirpa, from Moldavia, has been described as 1.60m tall, slim, with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a red/white short sleeve t-shirt.

Anyone with information can contact Larnaca CID at 24 804 066, the Citizens’ Hotline at 1460, the closest police station or the ‘report a crime’ form on the police app.



