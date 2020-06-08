Excavating contemporary archaeology exhibition reopens

The exhibition at Point Centre for Contemporary Art, part of an EU funded cooperation project, re-opens to the public later this month. Excavating Contemporary Archaeology opened in early March but was put on hold due to the lockdown. With the reopening of galleries and museums, the exhibition will pick up from where it left off and welcome visitors again on June 10-12 and 17-19.
Excavating Contemporary Archaeology is a long-term educational project (2018-2020) that deals with how contemporary artists use archaeology in their way of working, thinking, producing and sharing experiences and knowledge. It boosts transnational artist mobility by inviting artists to the cities of the four partners – MUCEM (Marseille, France), Point Centre for Contemporary Art (Nicosia), AIR Antwerpen (Antwerpen, Belgium) and Kunsthal Aarhus (Aarhus, Denmark) – where they work and become inspired by local cultural heritage.
Their work is presented through exhibitions at three of the museums, reaching out specifically to youths between 11 and 15 through six short books, which represent the artists’ different visions. These books contain educational material developed through a school programme, in which the partners hosting the exhibitions work with local educators.
The project raises awareness of the diversity and richness of European cultural heritage and how this can be sourced as inspiration for contemporary thought, by placing museums and art centres at the heart of an on-going discussion about identity, roots, history and European citizenship.
The participating artists, Haris Epaminonda, Cristina Lucas, Hwayeon Nam, Amalie Smith, Francisco Tropa, transfer history and cultural roots to contemporary arts, allowing the audience to reflect on heritage in a new way. Excavating Contemporary Archaeology’s goal is to encourage a deeper understanding οf European culture and history by reconstructing the past through contemporary visual expressions, and to encourage a young audience to think about European cultural heritage, as well as the role art and creativity can play in the acquisition of new knowledge.
Excavating Contemporary Archaeology
Exhibition part of an EU funded cooperation project. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, Nicosia. June 10-11 and June 17-18 (10am-5pm) and June 12 & 19 (10am-8.30pm). Tel: 22-662053