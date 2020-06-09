June 9, 2020

AglanJazz 2020 moves to September

Originally scheduled for early July and then the end of August, the annual AglanJazz Festival now has another date – September 15-16.

Old Aglandjia’s quaint square will welcome in jazz enthusiasts a little bit later on this year rather than the usual weekend in July. There will be an extra two stages being set up this year for the festival under the stars.

An event dating back to 2006, the 14th edition will take place in the two squares of Old Aglandjia and the square of Cultural Centre Skali. Spreading out the stages is being done to follow the social distancing measures set out because of Covid-19, a factor that will also allow more people to attend and possibly more musicians to participate.

Having made a name for itself as a platform for outstanding jazz musicians and music lovers to come together and celebrate, AglanJazz typically invites musicians from around the world to join in the festival. This year however, only Cypriot and local ensembles will be able to participate, possibly due to travel restrictions and complications imposed by the coronavirus pandemic globally.

That’s no reason to frown though. The island is teaming with local talent. Information about who will be taking part havsn’t been released yet but given that late date of the festival, the organisers still have plenty of time to work on the line-up.

 

AglanJazz

Jazz festival with live performances from local ensembles. September 15-16. Iroon Square in Agladjiaa and Skali Agladjias. Entrance is free. http://aglanjazz.com



