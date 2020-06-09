June 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: First departures and arrivals from Larnaca airport (Updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou03526
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos inspecting procudres at the airport (Christos Theodorides)

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said he was satisfied with procedures in place at Larnaca airport on Monday when it opened to commercial traffic for the first time since March 21

The first arrivals, a 1030am flight from Tel Aviv with 22 passengers and a 12.10pm flight from Athens with 140 on board, were greeted by Karousos. The first flight to leave was an Aegean flight to Athens which left at 8.00am.

“All the services of the ministry and other relevant ministries have worked hard to prepare for the opening of the airports,” he said. “It is with great satisfaction that I have observed that the procedures are being followed.”

All passengers entering the airport were wearing masks and had their temperatures taken upon entry.

In total five arrivals and five departures were scheduled at Larnaca airport.

A flight from Sofia is due at 6.20pm and another flight, also from Athens, at 11.10pm.

Airports will for now operate following strict guidelines, with only passengers and employees allowed in the buildings.

Flights and passengers are only allowed from a small group of countries and some travellers need to have a clear Covid-19 test before they arrive.

The government has created a platform (www.cyprusflightpass.com) where documents can be uploaded and full information found.

 

 

 

 

 

 



Related posts

Cyprus ranks 18th among EU-27 in web searches for recycling clothes

Annette Chrysostomou

Saudi ambassador praises Cyprus for handling of pandemic

Jonathan Shkurko

Consumers Association says despite law amendment, people are entitled to travel refunds

Staff Reporter

Police investigating new fire on mobile phone mast

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers cross, some bring bedding [with video] (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Further easing of measures come into force

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign