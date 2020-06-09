June 9, 2020

Coronavirus: First flight takes off from Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The first commercial flight since the island’s airports were closed due to the coronavirus took off at 8am on Tuesday morning, an Aegean Airlines flight heading for Athens.

All passengers entering the airport were wearing masks and had their temperatures taken upon entry.

As part of the third phase of easing restrictive measures and in an effort to get tourism back on track both Larnaca and Paphos airports reopened on Tuesday.

Five arrivals and five departures were scheduled at Larnaca airport.

The first flight to land in Larnaca is due at 10.15am, operated by Israir Airlines from Tel Aviv.

Transport minister Yiannis Karousos is expected to greet the first passengers arriving in the morning.

Another three commercial planes will arrive later on, one from Athens landing at 12.10pm, one from Sofia at 6.20pm and another flight, also from Athens, at 11.10pm.

Flights will depart to Athens, Sofia and Tel Aiv.

The airports were closed on March 21 after a decree came into force, banning commercial flights to and from Cyprus.

They will for now operate following strict guidelines, with only passengers and employees allowed in the buildings.

Flights and passengers are only allowed from a small group of countries and some travellers need to have a clear Covid-19 test before they arrive.

The government has created a platform (www.cyprusflightpass.com) where documents can be uploaded and full information found.



